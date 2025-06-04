Dr Swati Tayal Goray is a consultant in the endocrinology department at Jupiter Hospital. She completed her MBBS from Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital. She pursued her MD in General Medicine from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. She was trained in Diabetes and Endocrinology at Safdarjung Hospital where she dealt with both adult and paediatric endocrinology. She worked in the National Health Service, United Kingdom for 4 years. She was a fellow at Royal United Hospitals Bath, UK and gained expertise in Endocrinology and Diabetes.