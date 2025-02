Dr Swarup Pal is a consultant cardiovascular, thoracic, and transplant surgeon. He completed his MS in General Surgery and M.Ch. CVTS from the prestigious KEM hospital. He managed cardiac and vascular emergencies at Wadia and Tata Hospital during that period. He has worked as an assistant professor at KEM and Nair hospitals. He then worked as a consultant and DNB teacher at Apollo Hospitals (main), Chennai. He was a part of Padmashree Dr. M. R. Girinath’s team and Dr Vijayashankar’s team.