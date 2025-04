Dr Sushmitha is a dermatologist, dermatosurgeon, hair transplant Surgeon at SPARSH Hospital. She has mastered many surgical and cosmetic procedures like chemical peels, biopsies, electrosurgical, radiosurgical procedures, Dermaroller, MNRF, Platelet rich plasma treatment, Vampire facial, phototherapy and cryosurgeries. She can also perform surgical procedures for acne scars like micro needling, subscision, platelet rich plasma therapy, GFC, punch excision and punch flotation for acne scars.