Dr Sushil D. Garud

Dr Wing Commander (Retd) Sushil D. Garud, MBBS, DNB (OBG), is a Consultant Laparoscopic and Uro-Gynaecology Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi, Pune. With over 15 years of experience, including service in the Armed Forces, he brings exceptional expertise in advanced laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries, urinary incontinence treatments, and fertility-enhancing procedures. Known for his precision and compassionate care, Dr. Garud also specializes in managing fibroids and menopause-related concerns. He is fluent in English, Hindi, and Marathi, and continues to offer patient-focused, evidence-based care to women across all stages of life.