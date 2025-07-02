Dr. Sunil Tolat is a Dermatologist in Tilak Road, Pune and has an experience of 34 years in this field. Dr. Sunil Tolat practices at Dr Sunil Tolat’s Skin Clinic in Tilak Road, Pune,Poona Hospital And Research Centre in Sadashiv Peth, Pune and Jehangir Hospital in Bund Garden, Pune. He completed MD – Skin & VD from BJMC Pune in 1983,MBBS from BJMC Pune University in 1983 and MD(Dermmatology) from BJMC Pune University in 1986.

He is a member of Indian Medical Association (IMA). Some of the services provided by the doctor are: Stretch Marks Treatment,Atopic Dermatitis Treatment,Dermatitis Treatment and Dermatologic Surgery Small etc.