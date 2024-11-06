About

Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu is a Consultant – Dermatology at Aster RV Hospital. He has more than two decades of experience in General Medicine, Dermatology, Venereology and Aesthetic Medicine and the Pharma and Consumer Care Industry as a Medical Adviser. He has done his MBBS, MD and DNB in dermatology,Venereology and Aesthetics. Dr prabhu has also worked as a medical consultant at Sparsha Clinic. In the past, he has also been associated with several leading healthcare companies which include prominent names like Himalayan Drug Company, Zydus Neurosciences and Ranbaxy-Laboratories.