About

Dr Sunil Kumar Dash is a distinguished orthopaedics specialist in the Department of Orthopaedics at Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Dr Dash has effectively provided treatment for over 10,000 patients requiring Joint Replacement, alleviating their orthopaedic issues. His primary focus is on accurate diagnosis, correction, prevention, and treatment of patients suffering from skeletal deformities. He also specialises in sports medicine, providing personalised care for athletes and individuals with sports-related injuries, optimising their performance, and facilitating a safe return to activity. Dr Dash is also a pioneer in Robot-assisted Knee Replacement, Minimally Invasive Surgeries, and Advanced Hip Replacement Techniques using the direct anterior approach.