Dr Srinivas Kandula has over 8 years of clinical experience. He holds an MBBS, an MD in General Medicine, and a DNB in Endocrinology. Dr Kandula specializes in the management of diabetes, thyroid disorders, metabolic syndrome, and various other hormonal imbalances.

He has contributed to several national and international research publications, including studies on vitamin D toxicity, hypoparathyroidism, and obesity among medical students. He is an Active member of Endocrine Society of India(ESI), RSSDI and ISBMR (Indian Society for Bone and Mineral Research). He is a Consultant Endocrinologist at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad.