 scorecardresearch
Expert Share
Dr Sreystha Beppari

Dr Sreystha Beppari

Mental Health
  • Expert Experience2+ years of experience
Overview Articles by Expert

About

Dr Sreystha Beppari (PhD) is a counselling psychologist and therapist with over 19 years of overall experience, including 18 years as a specialist. She holds an MSc in Applied Psychology and a PhD in Psychology. With extensive experience in behavioural and corporate training, she has provided psychological counselling across India and for NRIs in Europe, the USA, the Middle East, and South Asia. Her expertise includes stress management, depression, work-life balance, and parental counselling. A TEDx speaker and recipient of several state and national accolades, she has also contributed to leading newspapers and digital publications.

Articles by Dr Sreystha Beppari

No Posts available.

Medically Reviewed by Dr Sreystha Beppari