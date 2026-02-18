Dr Sreystha Beppari (PhD) is a counselling psychologist and therapist with over 19 years of overall experience, including 18 years as a specialist. She holds an MSc in Applied Psychology and a PhD in Psychology. With extensive experience in behavioural and corporate training, she has provided psychological counselling across India and for NRIs in Europe, the USA, the Middle East, and South Asia. Her expertise includes stress management, depression, work-life balance, and parental counselling. A TEDx speaker and recipient of several state and national accolades, she has also contributed to leading newspapers and digital publications.