Dr Sonu Taxak has an MBBS from the Army College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and completed her MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at ESI-PGIMSR, New Delhi. She further specialized with a DNB from the National Board, New Delhi, and an FNB in Reproductive Medicine and IVF from the Madras Medical Mission Hospital, Chennai. She is a Director and Senior IVF Consultant at Yellow Fertility.