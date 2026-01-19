Dr Sonal Singhal is renowned as a dedicated & caring senior Obstetrician & Gynecologist with more than 22 years of experience. Dr Sonal Singhal did her MBBS from the prestigious King George’s Medical College (KGMC), Lucknow, and her MD in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from LR Medical College, Meerut. DrSonal Singhal has also completed an advanced course in Infertility at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi, Gynae Laparoscopy training at AIIMS, and an Advanced Diploma in ART & Reproductive Medicine – Univ. of Schleswig – Holstein – KIEL, Germany. Dr Sonal Singhal has vast expertise in performing Obstetrics & Gynaecology procedures & surgeries. She is well known for handling high-risk pregnancy, delivery, and Infertility cases. Dr Sonal Singhal also offers preventive care to her patients. Dr Sonal Singhal is caring and empathetic while communicating with her patients and their families. She actively participates in academic meets and has chaired various CMEs. Dronal Singhal is a member of GOGS, IMA, FOGSI, IFS, etc.