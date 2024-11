About

Dr Soham Kadam is a consultant in rheumatology at the Ruby Hall Clinic. He has extensive expertise in diagnosing and treating a wide range of rheumatic diseases. With a passion for patient care and a dedication to advancing medical knowledge, he has established himself as a leading figure in the field of rheumatology. He did a 2-year clinical and research fellowship in rheumatology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital.