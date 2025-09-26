Dr Smiti Jain (MBBS, DGO, MRCOG (UK), DNB) is a highly skilled and experienced specialist in Obstetrics, Gynaecology, Laparoscopy, and Cosmetic Gynaecology, located at 14th Avenue, Gaur City, Greater Noida West, with over 15 years of expertise. She is dedicated to providing comprehensive women’s healthcare, ranging from pregnancy care and gynaecological treatments to advanced laparoscopic procedures and cosmetic gynaecology solutions. Dr Smiti Jain has completed her MBBS from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik. She has earned a Diploma in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the University of Delhi, followed by a DNB in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the National Board of Examinations, New Delhi.