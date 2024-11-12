About

Dr Shyam Sundar C.M is a consultant in the endocrinology and diabetology department at SPARSH Hospital. He completed his MBBS from Mysore Medical college and Research Centre, MD General Medicine from Dr Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College followed by DM – Endocrinology from Andhra Medical College. He has vast experience in management of various types of diabetes mellitus, thyroid disorders: management of hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, nodules in thyroid, thyroid eye disease, reproductive endocrinology – management of erectile dysfunction, gynaecomastia and infertility in men, PCOS, oligomenorrhea, amenorrhea, hirsutism, galactorrhoea and post-menopausal hormonal replacement therapy in women.