Dr Shweta Wazir is an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram, celebrated for her innovative treatment methods. Dr. Shweta Wazir’s professional repertoire is stippled with roles across the UK and India. During her time in the UK, Dr. Shweta Wazir served as a specialist registrar at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Newcastle. She is noted for her evidence-based approach to natural childbirth. She has significant expertise in high-risk pregnancy care, cervical cerclage, hysterectomy, tubectomy, infertility evaluation and treatment, gynecological disorder management, menopausal care, and maternal care.