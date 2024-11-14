About

Dr Shweta Mishra is a facial, cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon at Sharva Clinic. She specialises in maxillofacial surgery and aesthetic medicine. She holds a Masters degree in Maxillofacial Surgery (MDS) and is certified by the Canadian Board in Aesthetic Medicine. Her qualifications further include a Fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine from Germany, along with certifications in Regenerative Stem Therapy, Micropigmentation, and Microblading. She is proficient in PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy, Botox and Fillers, thread lifts, laser hair removal, chemical peels, microblading, and microdermabrasion. Additionally, she offers mesotherapy, acne scar treatments, earlobe corrections, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening, and comprehensive anti-ageing treatments, along with other surgical and non-surgical facial procedures.