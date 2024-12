About

Dr Shubham Vatsya is a senior consultant in the gastroenterology and hepatology department at Fortis Hospital. As a student, he won the prestigious Smt. Ram Pyari Memorial Gold Medal and Shri L.N. Chugh Memorial Gold Medal for securing first place in Medicine in his final MBBS exams. He also got the K. Shridharan Gold Medal in Pharmacology. He did DM in Gastroenterology.