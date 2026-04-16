Dr Shruti Bansal has done her post-graduation in ENT/Otorhinolaryngology from Seth GS Medical College and Kem Hospital, Mumbai, securing 1st position in her medical school. She worked in KEM hospital for 1 year after her Post-Graduation. She gained special training and experience in paediatric and adult airway disease management and endoscopic sinus surgery during her tenure in KEM Hospital. She did her fellowship in Cochlear implants under PADMSHREE Dr M.V. Kirtane and is running a cochlear implant programme at SRCC Children’s Hospital under the mentorship of Dr M.V. Kirtane. She was invited as a speaker at the ENT Academy 2017 in Goa to talk about Current Concepts in the Management of Sudden Hearing Loss in June 2017. She has also presented papers and studies at various conferences. She is the author of various articles indexed in National and International journals.