Dr Shruti Agrawal, MBBS, MD, Psychiatrist at Rocket Health, previously worked with Sanctum Foundation and Allo Health. She holds an MD in psychiatry and has over 5 years of experience. Her journey towards becoming a psychiatrist was characterised by a deep commitment to understanding the whole person, not just their symptoms. She recognises that emotional well-being is closely tied to physical health, social relationships, and personal values. This belief forms the foundation of her practice, allowing her to address the root causes of mental health issues.

