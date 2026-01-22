Dr Shorouq Motwani specialises in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and has 4 years of clinical experience in this critical field. She holds MBBS, MD, and DNB in Psychiatry, as well as a Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, which underscores her commitment to understanding and addressing the unique mental health needs of children and adolescents. Dr Motwani is known for her compassionate approach, focusing on the psychological well-being of her young patients. Additionally, she has expertise in procedures related to the removal of lymphangiomas and hemangiomas, offering comprehensive care that addresses both mental health and related physical conditions.