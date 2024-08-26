About

Dr Shivam Sharma is the Head of Department and Consultant (Internal Medicine and Diabetology) at SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals. He is an internal medicine specialist who believes in providing reliable medical care following ethical and evidence-based practices to provide comprehensive: Preventive, Promotive, Curative and rehabilitative – health care to patients with special emphasis on total patient satisfaction through a humane approach, shared commitment, and teamwork for quality health care using modern techniques and technologies. His areas of interest are diabetes, hypertension, respiratory diseases, heart diseases, liver diseases, infectious diseases, fever, and geriatric (old age) medicine.