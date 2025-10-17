Dr Shivam Sharma, MBBS, MD – Consultant Dermatologist, Kailash Hospital, has over eight years of experience, specialising in treating skin diseases, anti-ageing concerns, and advanced hair restoration. His expertise includes minimally invasive anti-ageing treatments such as wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and laser therapies. Additionally, he addresses hair loss and scalp concerns. Committed to a patient-centric approach, Dr Sharma ensures comprehensive and tailored skin and hair care solutions for everyone