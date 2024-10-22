About

Dr Sheena Kapoor is a dermatologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She is a board-certified dermatologist from Indore. She has done a specialisation in dermatology from D.Y. Patil University, School of Medicine and a senior residency from King Edward Medical College (KEM). During her academic studies, she published several articles and presented her work at several national and international conferences. She did a fellowship in Aesthetic Medicine (FAM), and a Fellowship in Diagnostic Dermatology (FIDD) from KEM Hospital. Since 2019 she has been working as a dermatologist. She maintains active membership in numerous national and international medical associations. Her main areas of interest are Clinical Dermatology( treating Skin, Hair, and Nail diseases), Cosmetology, and Diagnostic Dermatology. She believes in providing holistic skin care to her patients.