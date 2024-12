About

Dr Shashidhar TB is the Head of the ENT Surgery department at Artemis Hospitals. His clinical interests include airway reconstruction, treating swallowing disorders, sleep apnea surgery, general ENT to go along with pediatric ENT. He has done M.B.B.S., M.S. (ENT) , ECFMG (USA). He also did Robotic Surgery Familiarisation Course from Ecole Europeenne de Chirurgie, Paris, France.