Dr Shanujeet Kaur is an experienced Fertility Specialist with extensive training from Kasturba Medical College Manipal and Melbourne IVF at Royal Women’s Hospital, Australia. She completed her Senior Residency at Govt Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Dr Kaur specialises in recurrent implantation failures, poor responders, and endometriosis. She is also proficient in stem cell therapy for ovarian and endometrial rejuvenation. Additionally, she has a passion for high-risk obstetrics.