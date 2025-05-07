Dr Shankar Kumar Venkatarayaraju is a senior consultant (internal medicine) and diabetologist at SPARSH Hospital. His journey in medicine began with his MBBS from Kasturba Medical College, followed by an MD in Medicine from Karnataka Medical College. His passion for endocrinology led him to pursue an MSc in Endocrinology from New South Wales, UK, equipping him with cutting-edge knowledge in the field. He has undergone specialised training, including an Observership in Diabetic Foot at University Hospital Magdeburg, Germany, and training at the Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, USA, further enhancing his expertise in diabetes management.