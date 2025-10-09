Dr Shambhavi G K is an ophthalmologist with extensive training in all aspects of eye care. She has a special interest in cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive disorders, offering personalised treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique condition. With over 7 years of experience, Dr Shambhavi has successfully treated numerous patients and performed numerous cataract and minor eye surgeries. Her strong academic background, combined with her practical expertise, makes her a reliable and trustworthy specialist in her field.