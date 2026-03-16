Dr Shalabh Agrawal is a senior urologist with over 25 years of clinical experience in treating a wide range of urological conditions. He completed his post-graduation in General Surgery from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, and later pursued super-speciality training in urology at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. Over the years, he has worked with several leading healthcare institutions across Delhi-NCR, including Artemis Hospital, Sitaram Bhartia, Metro Hospitals, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Army Hospital R&R, gaining extensive expertise in advanced urological care.