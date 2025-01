About

Dr. Shailaja Mane is a pediatrician and the Head of the Department of Pediatrics at DPU Super Speciality Hospital. She has completed her M.B.B.S. and M.D. in Pediatrics, along with several postgraduate diplomas: Diploma in Medicolegal Sciences (PGD MLS), Diploma in Psychological Counseling (PGDPC), and Diploma in Adolescent Pediatrics (PGDAP). Additionally, she is a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Public Health in London (FRIPH) and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Pediatrics.