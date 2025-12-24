 scorecardresearch
Expert Share
Dr Shail Gupta

Dr Shail Gupta

Skin & Hair
  • Expert DegreeDermatologist
  • Expert Experience19+ years of experience
Overview Articles by Expert

About

Dr Shaiil Gupta is a board-certified dermatologist and an esteemed hair transplant expert & founder of Satya Skin & Hair Solutions. Dr Gupta focuses on holistic treatment, addressing both physical and emotional health in his consultations. Beyond his clinic, he educates and advocates for skin and hair care on social media, sharing his knowledge widely. His multifaceted talents as a musician, artist, singer, writer, composer, and sportsman, along with his role as a subconscious healer, allow him to motivate patients and society at large, establishing him as a global authority in dermatology and hair restoration.

Articles by Dr Shail Gupta

No Posts available.

Medically Reviewed by Dr Shail Gupta