Dr Shail Gupta

Dr Shaiil Gupta is a board-certified dermatologist and an esteemed hair transplant expert & founder of Satya Skin & Hair Solutions. Dr Gupta focuses on holistic treatment, addressing both physical and emotional health in his consultations. Beyond his clinic, he educates and advocates for skin and hair care on social media, sharing his knowledge widely. His multifaceted talents as a musician, artist, singer, writer, composer, and sportsman, along with his role as a subconscious healer, allow him to motivate patients and society at large, establishing him as a global authority in dermatology and hair restoration.