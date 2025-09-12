Dr Shafiuddin Nadvi

Dr Safiuddin Nadvi is an experienced orthopaedic surgeon with 12 years of expertise in Mumbai Central. He practices at renowned hospitals, including Apollo Spectra, Saifee, Wockhardt, and Ozone Healthcare. Proficient in fracture treatments, TKR and hip replacement surgeries, spine surgeries, sports medicine, and more. He collaborates with top orthopaedic surgeons to deliver high-quality care. With a patient-centric approach, he builds strong relationships, focusing on communication and personalised treatment plans