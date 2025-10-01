Dr Sewanti Limaye, the Director of Medical & Precision Oncology at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, is a pioneer in Precision Oncology. Drimaye Diearneder, M.D. at New York University, USA, and M.R. Her S. at Columbia University, NY, USA.

As a leading expert in her field, Dr Limaye boasts a distinguished professional history, having worked at top institutions in the United States. She has served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Centre and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, specialising in Thoracic, head and neck, and Gastrointestinal Oncology, as well as Early Drug Development. Before that, she worked as an Attending Physician in Medical Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She has also worked at the Phase I Early Drug Development Centre, Harvard Medical School, Boston.

Dr Limaye has expertise in treating a broad spectrum of solid tumours, including head, neck, breast, lung, GI, GU, and gynaecological cancers. She earned her medical degree with honours from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur, and she completed her residency in Internal Medicine at New York University. To complement her clinical expertise, she has also earned a Master’s degree in Patient-Oriented Research with a focus on Cancer Genomics and Biostatistics from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.

Dr Limaye has also actively contributed to impactful research. Her research collaborations include esteemed leaders from renowned institutions, such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Columbia University Medical Centre, and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), USA. She is also a member of the Ethics Board of the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Additionally, she co-founded Iylon Precision Oncology with Dr Sendurai Mani from MD Anderson Cancer Centre, an international precision oncology initiative. She spearheaded the IMPACT India International Initiative to advance cancer care nationally.