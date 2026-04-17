Dr Saurabh Bansal is an experienced Minimal Access, GI, Laparoscopic Cancer, and Robotic Surgeon with over 20+ years in the healthcare industry. He is currently associated with The Clinics by Surgeons, Apollo Spectra, Apollo, National, and Fortis Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Having performed over 10,000 surgeries, He delivers excellent outcomes and high patient satisfaction. He is passionate about laparoscopic gallbladder and hernia surgeries, piles surgery, anti-reflux surgery, proctology, colorectal, stomach, esophageal, hiatus hernia, and hepatobiliary procedures. He routinely performs endosocpy and procedures , gynec surgeries and abdomainoplasty with abdomainal wall reconstruction.