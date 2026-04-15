Dr Saswata Chatterjee is a Hepatologist and Gastroenterologist in Alipore, Kolkata, with 16 years of experience in these fields. Dr Saswata Chatterjee practices at The Calcutta Medical Research Institute in Alipore, Kolkata, and at the CMRI Hospital on Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata. He completed MBBS from West Bengal State University in 2009, MD – General Medicine from West Bengal State University in 2013, and DM – Hepatology from West Bengal State University in 2016. Some of the services provided by the doctor include: Gallstones, Laparoscopic Colon Resection, Cholecystitis, Haemorrhoids Treatment, and Abdominal Pain Treatment.