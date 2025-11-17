With nearly 20 years of dedicated experience in paediatric and neonatal care, Dr Sanjay Majmudar has built a strong reputation for providing comprehensive, compassionate, and evidence-based medical support to children of all ages. Currently serving as a Consultant Paediatrician at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, he specialises in general paediatrics and offers expert guidance in managing a broad spectrum of childhood illnesses, growth and developmental concerns, as well as neonatal conditions. Armed with an MBBS and a Diploma in Child Health (DCH), Dr Majmudar combines strong clinical expertise with a warm, child-friendly approach, ensuring that every young patient receives personalised attention and the highest standards of care.