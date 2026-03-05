Dr. Sanjay Agarwal is a senior physician and obesity and metabolic diseases expert. He completed his MBBS in 1983 and MD in Internal Medicine in 1986 from BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospitals, Pune. A fellow of the American College of Endocrinology and the American College of Physicians, he has contributed extensively to diabetes research, clinical trials, and medical education. Dr. Agarwal is also actively involved with national and international medical bodies and has authored several research papers, guidelines, and textbooks on diabetes care.