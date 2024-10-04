About

Dr Sandeep Sonawane is a general physician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He has completed his MBBS from Seth GS Medical College, KEM Hospital and MD from Government Medical College Nagpur. He also completed his postgraduate Diploma in Diabetes Care at John Hopkins Institute, USA. Since 2011, he has worked in internal medicine in various hospitals. He offers some advanced medical treatments for Diabetes Mellitus Type 1, Diabetes Mellitus Type 2, Infectious diseases, Diarrhoea, Fever of Unknown Origin (FUO), HIV Infection and AIDS, Hypertension, Influenza, Malaria, Anemia, Tuberculosis (TB), Typhoid Fever and various other diseases.