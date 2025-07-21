As the Head of the Institute of Internal Medicine at Arete Hospitals, Hyderabad, Dr Sandeep Reddy Koppula holds an MBBS from Government Medical College, Anantapur, and an MD in General Medicine from Narayana Medical College, Nellore. With a commitment to continuous learning, he pursued postgraduate courses in Diabetology at Boston University, Management of Hypertension from the European Society of Hypertension, and Gastroenterology from the American College of Gastroenterology. With over a decade of experience, Dr Reddy specialises in diverse medical conditions, including Infectious Diseases, diabetes, Hypertension, and Autoimmune Disorders. Dr Sandeep Reddy’s compassionate and comprehensive approach makes him a trusted healthcare professional dedicated to serving his patients.