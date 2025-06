Dr Sagar Gayakwad is a Radiation Oncologist. He completed MBBS from B J Medical College Pune, MD – Radiotherapy from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and DNB Radiotherapy from NBE New Delhi. He is also a member of European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) and Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI). Dr Gayakwad practices at KIMS Hospitals.