Dr. Sachin Mittal is a highly accomplished robotic, laparoscopic, laser, bariatric, and general surgeon with over 20 years of experience. He has earned recognition both nationally and internationally, with numerous publications to his name.

Dr. Mittal is frequently invited to share his expertise at prominent national and international conferences. He specialises in advanced laparoscopic surgeries for abdominal conditions and innovative laser procedures for piles, fistulas, and varicose veins. A pioneer in robotic surgery, Dr. Mittal is committed to providing patients with the most precise and advanced surgical treatments in the region.