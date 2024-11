About

Dr S M Fayaz is an internal medicine specialist at Aster Whitefield Hospital. He completed his MBBS in the year 2006 after which he specialized in internal medicine from J.S.S University, Mysore. He is an expert in managing diabetes mellitus and its complications, and has also done a fellowship in Diabetes Management from the Royal Liverpool Academy, UK. Additionally, he holds a postgraduate Diploma in Diabetes from the Royal College of Physicians, UK.