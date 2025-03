Dr Roshan Colaco is a Glaucoma Consultant at RJ Sankara Eye Hospital. He specialises in comprehensive eye care. He has done his MBBS degree from A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences and has completed his DNB (Diplomate of National Board) in Ophthalmology at Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital Pvt Ltd. He also pursued a fellowship in Glaucoma at Sankara Eye Hospital, gaining extensive experience in managing this leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide.