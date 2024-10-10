Dr Reshma T. Vishnan

About

Dr Reshma T. Vishnani is a dermatologist, trichologist and cosmetologist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She has completed her MBBS and DNB post-graduation degree in Dermatology from Mumbai. he has been working at KEM Hospital and later at Dr Marwah’s Clinic since 2017. She has been awarded fellowships from the Indian Association of Dermatology Society. And has completed multiple observerships and workshops in the U.S.A. and Singapore. She believes in evidence-based medicine and ethical treatment in her practice.