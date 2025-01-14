About

Dr Reshma Puranik is an oncologist and hematooncologist at DPU Super Speciality Hospital. She completed her MBBS in 2008, followed by DNB in General Medicine in 2013, and DM in Oncology in 2018 from some of the country’s prestigious institutions. She is a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and specializes in Breast Cancer Management and Treatment. She completed her MD in Medicine from B.J. Medical College, Pune, and DM in Medical and Pediatric Oncology & Hemato-oncology from Gujarat Cancer Research Institute, Ahmedabad. A gold medalist in DNB Oncology, she is also an MRCP (UK) and ECMO-certified specialist, actively contributing to oncology research and serving on editorial boards.