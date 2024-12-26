About

Dr Ravishankar Shetty K is the lead cardio thoracic and transplant surgeon (cardiovascular and thoracic surgery) at SPARSH Hospital. Having secured the 1st rank in Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences for his MS, he went on to specialise with a M.Ch. in Cardiothoracic Surgery from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiac Sciences and an MBA in Hospital Management from Pilani. He has performed more than 10,000 cardiac surgeries. He was recognised for his significant contributions to thoracic organ transplants in India by the CM of Kerala in 2016.