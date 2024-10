About

Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma is the Head of Department and Senior Consultant, Department of Medical Oncology at the Sanar International Hospitals. He is a Gold Medalist in DM Medical Oncology, and has done it from AIIMS, New Delhi. He is also a European Certified Medical Oncologist. His areas of expertise include: Precision Oncology, Personalised Cancer Care, Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Supportive and Palliative Care.