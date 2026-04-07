Dr Rajneesh Kapoor is the vice chairman of Interventional Cardiology at the Heart Institute at Medanta in Gurugram. Rajneesh Kapoor is a leading cardiologist and director of interventional cardiology at Medanta The Medicity, Gurgaon, India. Before joining Medanta, he served as a Senior Consultant Cardiologist at the Escorts Heart Institute and Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi. He has excelled in various innovative techniques in cardiac intervention. He has also published over 100 articles, reviews, and abstracts in various national and international journals. His specialisation and expertise are in open heart surgery, congenital heart disease, heart transplantation, and cardiac interventions.