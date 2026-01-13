Dr Raghu Arya

Dr Ragu Arya is an Integrative Wellness Practitioner and Frequency Therapy Specialist with over 15 years of clinical experience. A Doctor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, he also holds a Doctorate in Food and Nutrition from Keisie International University in the USA, which adds a scientific foundation to his holistic approach. His practice is a masterfully crafted art form drawing on more than 104 disciplines of alternative medicine, including Ayurveda, sound therapy, colour therapy, and breath-consciousness work.

As the Founder of Veda Holistic Clinic, Dr Arya focuses on the foundations of frequency-based wellness. Helping individuals understand how energetic alignment influences clarity, resilience and overall vitality. His work integrates traditional knowledge with modern frequency tools in a way that is practical, accessible and deeply rooted in evidence-informed principles.

Through his personal philosophy, “Healing begins where frequency aligns,” he emphasises awareness, internal balance, and science-led understanding in his work. His guidance continues to support people seeking grounded, integrative wellness rooted in both tradition and modern energetic science.