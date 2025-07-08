Dr Rachita Munjal is gynaecologist and Fertility and IVF specialist. Her clinical experience includes over 3000 IVF cycles. She has expertise in female and male Infertility treatment, IVF/ICSI treatment, IUI treatment, Poor Ovarian Reserve, Low AMH, Low Sperm count/Motility, Egg Freezing, Embryo Freezing, Repeated IVF failures, Repeated Miscarriage, PCOS, Endometriosis treatment, Ovarian Stimulation, Egg retrieval, Embryo Transfer and Fertility Preservation. She has also authored several research papers.

Dr Rachita Munjal is a Senior Consultant – Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Gurugram.