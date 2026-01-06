Dr Priyanka Sharma is a distinguished dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon with over 13 years of experience, renowned for her combination of medical expertise and compassionate patient care. She has a special expertise in aesthetic dermatology and hair transplantation. Her focus is on safe, effective treatments that provide long-term, holistic and sustainable outcomes. Dr Priyanka’s patient-first approach honed through her MBBS from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, and her MD in Dermatology from GMCH, Chandigarh, is grounded in evidence-based practices. Priyanka actively engages with advancements in dermatology as a member of the IADVL, ACSI, and the Royal College of Physicians (UK). Her dedication to research and innovation includes serving as a reviewer for the International Journal of Dermatology, reinforcing her commitment to advancing patient care and dermatological science.